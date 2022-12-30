Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lifted by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 3.5% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 7.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,033,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

DHR traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $264.24. 13,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.00 and a 200-day moving average of $266.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

