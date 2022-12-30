Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Cut by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Danaher by 7.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Danaher by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,033,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $264.37. 4,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.65. The company has a market cap of $192.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

