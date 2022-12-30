Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Danaher were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Up 3.0 %

DHR opened at $266.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

