DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $0.88

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00005274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $110.62 million and approximately $916,057.03 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,282,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

