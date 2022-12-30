DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 16.4% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $407.45 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00111659 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00184133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00063969 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00040068 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,883,396 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.