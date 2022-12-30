DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0427

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $976,614.36 and approximately $179.29 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00112829 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00190124 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00055353 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00041665 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000317 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,883,308 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.