DeFiChain Market Capitalization Hits $218.14 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $218.14 million and $2.06 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

