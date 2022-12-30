Del Sette Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,951 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $685,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,129 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,652 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,636. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $84.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

