Del Sette Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up 2.4% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 116.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.93. 319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,657. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.