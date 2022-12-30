Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Up 483.7% in December

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 483.7% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 499,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 186,516 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $144,000.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DEX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.79. 235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,775. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

