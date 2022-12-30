Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,179 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $75.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average of $75.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.