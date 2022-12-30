Delta Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Performance

EPRF opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

