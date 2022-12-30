Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 7,641 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.3% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $63.39.

