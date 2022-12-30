Delta Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $38.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $53.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

