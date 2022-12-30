Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $245,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in State Street by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in State Street by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

State Street Stock Up 2.0 %

STT opened at $78.34 on Friday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.