Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 355 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

