Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 32.8% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $263.16 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.65. The company has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

