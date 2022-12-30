Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,636 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after buying an additional 331,447 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after buying an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after buying an additional 713,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $202.26 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.02 and its 200-day moving average is $195.23.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

