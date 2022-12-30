Delta Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $158.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $160.53.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SJM. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

