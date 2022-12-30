DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Reaches $0.0648 on Major Exchanges

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $13,081.56 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

