Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,500 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the November 30th total of 379,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,835.0 days.

WILLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Demant A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

Shares of Demant A/S stock remained flat at $26.75 during trading hours on Friday. 92 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

