Dero Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $48.84 million and approximately $103,446.63 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.71 or 0.00022455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,530.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00409933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.66 or 0.00881173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00093581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.56 or 0.00584108 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00250333 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,158,494 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

