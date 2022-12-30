Dero Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00022531 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $49.25 million and $93,333.55 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,613.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00405900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021197 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00875463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00094268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.66 or 0.00587878 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00254366 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,156,602 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

