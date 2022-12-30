Dero Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $50.17 million and $130,550.71 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $3.81 or 0.00022984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,589.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00409445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021116 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.31 or 0.00881934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00093395 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.29 or 0.00580442 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00249249 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,158,966 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

