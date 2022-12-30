Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 820.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.04) to €9.00 ($9.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 2.6 %

DLAKY traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 24,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,191. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Read More

