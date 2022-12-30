Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Trading Down 5.8%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.11. 154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.
Deutsche Wohnen Trading Down 5.8 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.
