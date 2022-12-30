dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.00

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $204.89 million and approximately $4,040.49 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00402295 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00030226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021563 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000872 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018035 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000317 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000253 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99735574 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $6,756.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

