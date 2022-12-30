DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) were down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €7.34 ($7.81) and last traded at €7.42 ($7.89). Approximately 59,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.47 ($7.95).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIC shares. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($18.09) price objective on DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($7.98) price objective on DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.83) price target on DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC Asset Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $616.99 million and a P/E ratio of 18.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €7.51 and a 200 day moving average of €9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.00.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.