DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Down 4%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.91 and last traded at $29.91. 3,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 435,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $46.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,640,000 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,860,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,848,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,985,251.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DICE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

