Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.13. 3,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,548. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07.

