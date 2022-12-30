Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFNM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.79. The company had a trading volume of 300,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,724. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

