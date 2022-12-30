Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading 4.1% Higher

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 3,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 402,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 481.23% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $835.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 84.2% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,739,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,854 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1,056.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,101,000 after buying an additional 11,091,140 shares during the period. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

