Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Up 420.0% in December

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Direct Line Insurance Group stock remained flat at $10.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 278 ($3.36) to GBX 275 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.00.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

