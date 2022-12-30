Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.40 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.18). Approximately 4,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 27,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.70 ($1.19).

The stock has a market cap of £65.40 million and a P/E ratio of -18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.54, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 91.01.

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, footwear, and tyre applications.

