DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,400 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the November 30th total of 687,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
DNP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.34. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,041. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.
DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
