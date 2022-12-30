DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,400 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the November 30th total of 687,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

DNP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.34. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,041. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 729,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 73,447 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 77,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.