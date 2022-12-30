Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Shares Up 0.4%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €32.12 ($34.17) and last traded at €31.96 ($34.00). Approximately 56,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 151,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.82 ($33.85).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($31.38) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Further Reading

