DWF Group (LON:DWF) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.45 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 79.90 ($0.96). Approximately 5,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 199,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($0.98).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DWF shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88. The company has a market capitalization of £259.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.05%. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

