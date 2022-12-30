E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $11.22 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 194.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,074 shares during the period. KE accounts for 8.9% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of KE worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 94.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 757,170 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in KE during the third quarter valued at about $2,451,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in KE during the third quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in KE by 31.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Performance

NYSE:BEKE opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About KE

BEKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.