E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 76.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $3,294,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $558,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 16.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,747 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $57.71. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

