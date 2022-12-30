E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 149.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,568 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance makes up approximately 1.3% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 65.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507,555 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 81.1% in the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 12,828,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744,951 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,972,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 139.0% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 8,771,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 4.3 %

YMM stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of -0.06. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

