E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. BeiGene accounts for 3.4% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,704,909.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,664 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BeiGene Stock Up 2.0 %

Several research firms have weighed in on BGNE. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BeiGene from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on BeiGene to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.83.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $223.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $279.96.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.