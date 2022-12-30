EAC (EAC) Trading 41.6% Lower Over Last Week

EAC (EAC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and $12,864.35 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00409184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021097 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000839 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018041 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03906856 USD and is up 4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11,334.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

