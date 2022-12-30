Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.73. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $173.68.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eaton by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,543,000 after acquiring an additional 760,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

