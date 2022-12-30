Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 108.9% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVN stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 220,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,821. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

