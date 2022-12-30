Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Down 77.5% in December

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the November 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at about $145,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFR stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,681. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

