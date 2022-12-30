Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.49

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.49 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 51.50 ($0.62). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.60), with a volume of 42,892 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £59.52 million and a PE ratio of -5.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

