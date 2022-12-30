ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 728.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ECTM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 65,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,299. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 86.89% and a return on equity of 66.43%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Increases Dividend

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 25.26%. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

