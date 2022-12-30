Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Trading Up 3.3%

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 44,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,773,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on EC shares. StockNews.com cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ecopetrol from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.
Ecopetrol Stock Up 3.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth $116,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth $119,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
