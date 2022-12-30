Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Trading Up 3.3%

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 44,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,773,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EC shares. StockNews.com cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ecopetrol from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.14). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth $116,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth $119,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

