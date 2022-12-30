Efinity Token Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $41.18 million and approximately $599,352.21 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,549,755 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

