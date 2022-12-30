Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.33

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.33 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03), with a volume of 100,000 shares traded.

Egdon Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of £14.35 million and a P/E ratio of 270.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.32.

About Egdon Resources

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. It holds 38 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008. Egdon Resources plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Odiham, the United Kingdom.

